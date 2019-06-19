News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Santana Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live

06-19-2019
Santana

(hennemusic) Santana performed the track "Breaking Down The Door" on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 18th, and video from the broadcast is available for streaming online.

The guitarist was joined by Spanish singer Buika for the lead single from his newly-released album, "Africa Speaks", as well as three other songs off-air from the project: "Batonga," "Yo Me Lo Merezco" and "Canobe Cumbele."

Santana recorded 49 songs in 10 days with producer Rick Rubin for the record, which just debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Following the completion last month of a spring series of dates as part of his Las Vegas residency at the House Of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Santana will begin his Supernatural Now summer tour of North America with The Doobie Brothers in Irvine, CA on Thursday, June 20.

The trek will commemorate two of the most important milestones in the iconic guitarist's career: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking, multiple Grammy-winning album, "Supernatural", and the 50th anniversary of his performance at Woodstock. Watch the TV performance and 3 bonus unaired performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


