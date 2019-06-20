Rival Sons Release 'Sugar On The Bone' Video

Retro rockers Rival Sons have released a brand new music video for their song "Sugar On The Bone". The song comes from their latest album "Feral Roots".

The new visual was captured during the Oslo, Norway, Stockholm, Sweden, and Copenhagen, Denmark stops of their recent European headline tour by Patrik Skoglow. Watch the clip here.

Frontman Jay Buchanan had this to say about the album, "The primal intensity of Feral Roots reflects a certain unrest at the heart of the album. With its nuanced explorations of both the wild and domestic struggles of love and truth, Feral Roots ultimately argues for pushing beyond pure survival instincts and striving for something more exalted: to reclaim a long diluted genre through a galvanizing return to form."

The band is gearing up to launch a U.S. co-headlining tour with Stone Temple Pilots that is set to kick off on September 13th in Baltimore, MD at the MECU Pavilion.





