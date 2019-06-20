|
The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV
(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires performed the 1977 David Bowie classic, "Heroes", on the June 19 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and video from their appearance has been shared online.
The cover was recently issued as the latest single from the band's second album, "Rise", ahead its release on June 21. The late night show appearance also saw the group deliver the set's opening track, "I Want My Now", as an online exclusive.
Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, the project mixes new original songs from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp, and presents select covers, including the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died", and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory."
The record also features guest appearances by Jeff Beck and director John Waters on "Welcome To Bushwackers." Watch the videos from the Kimmel here.
