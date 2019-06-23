.

Metallica Share Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

06-23-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance the 1997 classic, "The Memory Remains", from a June 13 show at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany

The tune was the lead single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad"; the track peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The Cologne stop is part of Metallica's 25-date spring/summer European concert series, which started last month and has dates scheduled into late August.

The band recently upgraded the free Metallica App, which gives fans the latest updates on the WorldWired tour, including live videos, photos and setlists.

"We're psyched to share with you the latest way to enjoy the tour, even if you can't make it in person," says the group. "Look for regular updates as the tour rolls through Europe and beyond!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


