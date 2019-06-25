Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this fall that will feature support from Dirty Honey

The Victorious Sky Tour is set to begin on September 22 in Baltimore at the MECU Pavilion and will wrap up with a two night stand in Orlando on October 24th and 25th.

Pre-sale tickets are available now through June 27 at 10pm local time. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

ALTER BRIDGE + SKILLET ON TOUR:

09/22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

09/24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

09/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

09/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)

09/30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*

10/03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10/08 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

10/10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

10/11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

10/14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

10/17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

10/19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

10/20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

10/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10/25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

*No Dirty Honey





