Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour
06-25-2019
Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this fall that will feature support from Dirty Honey
The Victorious Sky Tour is set to begin on September 22 in Baltimore at the MECU Pavilion and will wrap up with a two night stand in Orlando on October 24th and 25th.
Pre-sale tickets are available now through June 27 at 10pm local time. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. See the dates below:
ALTER BRIDGE + SKILLET ON TOUR:
