Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

06-25-2019
Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this fall that will feature support from Dirty Honey

The Victorious Sky Tour is set to begin on September 22 in Baltimore at the MECU Pavilion and will wrap up with a two night stand in Orlando on October 24th and 25th.

Pre-sale tickets are available now through June 27 at 10pm local time. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

ALTER BRIDGE + SKILLET ON TOUR:
09/22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
09/24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
09/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
09/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)
09/30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*
10/03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/08 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
10/10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
10/11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
10/14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10/16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
10/17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
10/19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
10/20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
10/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10/25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
*No Dirty Honey


