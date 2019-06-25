Alcest Announce New Album 'Spiritual Instinct'

Alcest have announced that they have wrapped up work on their forthcoming album, which they will be calling "Spiritual Instinct" and will be releasing on October 25th.

Frontman Neige had this to say about the effort, "The recording of Spiritual Instinct has been a long and challenging process, but we feel really proud of it and can't wait to share our new music with all of you.

"The artwork has been made by the Parisian duo Førtifem and represents a sphinx, as a reference to the symbolism art movement. The sphinx is the ultimate figure of the enigma, which embodies both the spiritual and feral sides inside us."





Related Stories

More Alcest News

Share this article



