Crown Release 'Illumination' Video

Engineer/Producer duo (Depeche Mode, Alcest) Crown have released a music video for their new song "Illumination". The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album
They had this to say about the new clip, "The road to this one was long, and the journey was quite intense. A strange and ambiguous coincidence: our album title fits almost perfectly to these dark times we are living in. The whole world has drastically changed in the last few months, we are at the dawn of a new era.
"Maks Loriot, who created our album design and the "llumination" video, made a reference to Ingmar Bergman's visionary movie The Seventh Seal and its famous chess game.
What if mankind was playing a game against the end of existence, an allegory of life? And what if the chess game as an allegory disappeared? It would not only be the end of existence, but also the end of death, therefore nothingness. The circle is complete, and the circle is burning." Watch the video below:
