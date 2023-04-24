Alcest Announce Ecailles De Lune 10th Anniversary Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Following an extensive festival season last year and having just wrapped a South American tour, the French post black metal two-piece Alcest have taken some time to reflect on their rich past as one of the world's most visionary metal acts.
Today, the band are proud to announce their 'Ecailles De Lune - 10th Anniversary Tour', which had previously been postponed several times. ALCEST's second studio album was released in March 2010 to widespread acclaim, and the tour will honour this milestone in their impressive discography.
2023 will finally see the band on tour celebrating Ecailles De Lune alongside their special guests The Devil's Trade. Neige states: "After the success of our Bataclan show in Paris for the anniversary of Ecailles de Lune we decided to make it a proper tour all over Europe. We can't wait to play this album for you in its entirety plus selected tracks from all our other albums!
"We are really excited to announce this anniversary Ecailles de Lune tour in Europe along with The Devil's Trade. We can't wait to play for you the songs of this album, which is very special to us, as well as others from the rest of our discography."
Together with the announcement, ALCEST have shared a video portrait, lifting the veil to give fans a deeper insight into the band's thoughts and motivations.
ALCEST - Ecailles De Lune - 10th Anniversary Tour
29.09. FR Metz, La Bam
30.09. BE Bruges, Cactus Club
01.10. DE Hamburg, Knust
03.10. DK Copenhagen, Lille Vega
04.10. NO Oslo, Parkteatret
05.10. SE Stockholm, Fryhuset Klubben
07.10. DE Dresden, Reithalle
08.10. PL Poznan, 2Progi
09.10. PL Wroclaw, Stary Klasztor
10.10. DE Hannover, Musikzentrum
11.10. DE Frankfurt, Zoom
13.10. NL Nijmegen, Soulcrusher
14.10. FR Lille, L'Aeronef
15.10. UK Manchester, Academy 2
16.10. UK Bristol, SWX
17.10. UK Brighton, Concorde 2
19.10. FR Vaureal, Le Forum
20.10. FR St Nazaire, Le VIP
21.10. FR Rouen, Le 106
22.10. FR Savigny-Le-Temple, L'Empreinte
