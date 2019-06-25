|
Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison To Play Bowie's Ziggy Stardust In Full
Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Billy Idol's Billy Morrison have announced that they will be holding the second annual Above Group benefit concert this fall.
The special event will see the two guitarists joined by special guests for a performance of two iconic albums: David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" and the Stooges' self-titled debut record.
The benefit for Musicares will be taking place on September 16th at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Morrison explained how both albums shaped him musically, "Oh, the Ziggy album was everything to me. A sexually ambiguous alien in a woman dress singing about space? What is there NOT to like about that?? Mick Ronson formed my whole playing--listening to his Les Paul when I was a kid was almost a spiritual experience. And the Stooges just personified raw power and emotion--the things that spoke to me the most when punk was happening.
They also explained what inspired them to select these albums for the show. Dave said, "I think it's no surprise that both Billy and I are heavily influenced by the Sacred Triangle of Rock and Roll: Bowie, Reed, Pop. Last year we did Velvet Underground as one of our choices, so it seems only fair that we complete the triangle!"
