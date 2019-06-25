News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison To Play Bowie's Ziggy Stardust In Full

06-25-2019
Dave Navarro

Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Billy Idol's Billy Morrison have announced that they will be holding the second annual Above Group benefit concert this fall.

The special event will see the two guitarists joined by special guests for a performance of two iconic albums: David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" and the Stooges' self-titled debut record.

The benefit for Musicares will be taking place on September 16th at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Morrison explained how both albums shaped him musically, "Oh, the Ziggy album was everything to me. A sexually ambiguous alien in a woman dress singing about space? What is there NOT to like about that?? Mick Ronson formed my whole playing--listening to his Les Paul when I was a kid was almost a spiritual experience. And the Stooges just personified raw power and emotion--the things that spoke to me the most when punk was happening.

Navarro added, "Both of these iconic albums helped shape the sound of Jane's Addiction and were instrumental in terms of influences. As a young man I had been drawn to theatrical performances, Kiss and Elton John among them. When I got to Ziggy, it was as if I had found the perfect blend of theater, story and depth with a musical originality. As for Iggy, let's just say that our punk rock roots were firmly in place when this album came out, pushing the boundaries of aggression and art and poetry, something that I see in Perry Farrell as well. It's no wonder Iggy is one of his all-time favorites as well."

They also explained what inspired them to select these albums for the show. Dave said, "I think it's no surprise that both Billy and I are heavily influenced by the Sacred Triangle of Rock and Roll: Bowie, Reed, Pop. Last year we did Velvet Underground as one of our choices, so it seems only fair that we complete the triangle!"

Billy explained, The Iggy and Ziggy thing has always worked. Even when they both did shows together back in the late 70's/early eighties, the pairing of Iggy Pop and David Bowie worked. Bowie produced Iggy and they had this ongoing musical relationship that just seemed perfect and iconic to us.


Related Stories


Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison To Play Bowie's Ziggy Stardust In Full

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam

Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add Stars To Above Ground Event

Dave Navarro And Billy Morrison Team For Special Show

Dave Navarro Reveals His Favorite Guitarist Of All Time

More Dave Navarro News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles Joe Walsh- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer- Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance- Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight- Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims- Bruce Springsteen- more

Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour- Prince 'Manic Monday' Music Video Released- Megadeth Optimistic About Dave Mustaine's Cancer Treatment- more

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Sets World Records- Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh

Rolling Stones Release Live Video From Bridges To Bremen

Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison To Play Bowie's Ziggy Stardust In Full

Doll Skin Release 'Otta My Head' Video

Napalm Death To Do Euro Tour Ahead Of Municipal Waste Trek

Alcest Announce New Album 'Spiritual Instinct'

Fame On Fire Release 'Over It' Video and Ink With Hopeless Records

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer

Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album

Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

The Jacks Release 'Walk Away' Video

Godsmack Star Explains Skipping 20th Anniversary

Knocked Loose Announce North American Tour

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance

Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight

Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.