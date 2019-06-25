.

Godsmack Star Explains Skipping 20th Anniversary

06-25-2019
Godsmack

Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin revealed the reason why the band decided to not follow the recent tradition of marking the significant anniversary of their debut album last year.

The band released their self-titled first record in August of 1998 and Larkin explained during an interview at this year's Download Festival with Metal Wani, why the band didn't do any full album shows to mark the 20th anniversary.

He explained, "We crossed the 20 years of debut album last year and that's when the new album came out. We didn't wanna tour for the debut record but we felt we need this new record is a rebirth, a new sound and a new direction for us to follow for the 2nd part of our career.

"Now people are saying 'Awake' 20th-anniversary tour but we are still gonna tour till next year for the recently released album. Maybe a 25th-anniversary tour." Check out the full interview here.


