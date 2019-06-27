News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Sabbath Members Attend Birmingham Bridge Ceremony

06-27-2019
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler were on hand for the official naming ceremony and unveiling of the "Black Sabbath Bridge" in the band's Birmingham, UK hometown on June 26.

The pair arrived at the event aboard a narrowboat to unveil the new bridge signage from the canal in the city's entertainment district. Westside Business Improvement District (BID) has worked closely with the Canal & River Trust charity and Birmingham City Council to have the bridge renamed as "Black Sabbath Bridge."

As well as the new bridge name, a uniquely designed heavy metal bench incorporating images of the band's original four members will be permanently based on the bridge, and this is expected to become a major new tourist attraction for the city.

"Fantastic occasion, Birmingham made us very proud!," said Iommi, who shared video footage from the event; check out a photo gallery at Birmingham Mail here.

The unveiling coincides with a major Home Of Metal exhibition celebrating Black Sabbath and the band's legacy, which runs from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Read more and watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


