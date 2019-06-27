Guns N' Roses Stars Can't Phone In A Gig

Original Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has expressed his admiration for the work ethic of his reunited bandmates Axl Rose and Slash and explained how they give it everything they have an inspire him to be a better musician.

McKagan recently spoke to Boston area radio station WAAF and had this to say about the GNR singer, "Watching Axl prepare for a show, an hour and a half vocal warmups, and then when he goes onstage and just kind of the thing that comes over him. That guy couldn't phone in a gig. He couldn't do it. He would die first, I think. You would have to shoot him in the head. And then the hour-and-a-half warmdowns.

He then said this about the lead guitarist Slash, "watching [him] play guitar all day long, and then lose himself when we play the shows. Sometimes he's just gone. When he's [doing] his solo, I have to sometimes actually tap him on the foot, like, 'Dude, come back into the song.' 'Oh, what? Okay.' So that makes me work.

Duff then explained how they inspire him, "I don't know if I'm as talented as those guys, so I feel like I always have to work twice as hard, and I love that. So I go in my basement. And my wife knows, I go to the basement.

"I'm there for six hours or seven hours. It's just where I go to do my thing. Sometimes she'll come down and I'll play for her, and then she'll go back, but she knows that's the time when I've gotta put in my work, my hours. And I love putting in my hours."





