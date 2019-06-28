News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video

06-28-2019
Disturbed

Disturbed have released a music video for their track "No More" and also released a brand new live EP entitled "Live From Alexandra Palace, London."

The 5-track digital release was recorded at the venue on May 11th and features performances of "A Reason To Fight", "Inside The Fire", "No More", "Ten Thousand Fists" and "The Game".

The new music video is for the studio version of "No More" and was directed by Matt Mahurin (U2, Metallica), who had previously worked with the band on visual for their cover of "The Sound Of Silence" and "A Reason To Fight". Watch the new video here.


Related Stories


Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Skindred Celebrate Disturbed Tour With Video Release

Disturbed Announce New North American Tour

ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

More Disturbed News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself- Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation- Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event- more

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig- Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers- Guns N' Roses- Sammy Hagar- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles Joe Walsh- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer- Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance- Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight- Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event

Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video

Monster Magnet Cancel Tour Due To Dave Wyndorf Surgery

Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert

Alice In Chains Stream Never Fade Episode Of Black Antenna

Singled Out: The Jacks' Walk Away

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers

Guns N' Roses Stars Can't Phone In A Gig

Sammy Hagar Explains What The 'Space Between' Means

Black Sabbath Members Attend Birmingham Bridge Ceremony

Singled Out: Kaleido's Pretending

Korn Stream New Song And Announce 'The Nothing' Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.