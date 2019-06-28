Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video

Disturbed have released a music video for their track "No More" and also released a brand new live EP entitled "Live From Alexandra Palace, London."

The 5-track digital release was recorded at the venue on May 11th and features performances of "A Reason To Fight", "Inside The Fire", "No More", "Ten Thousand Fists" and "The Game".

The new music video is for the studio version of "No More" and was directed by Matt Mahurin (U2, Metallica), who had previously worked with the band on visual for their cover of "The Sound Of Silence" and "A Reason To Fight". Watch the new video here.





