Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles on Thursday evening (June 27th) after allegedly stabbing himself.

Someone at Adler's Los Angeles area home reportedly called 911 a little after 6:30 Thursday night and reportedly that someone had stabbed themselves, according to TMZ.

The gossip site says that Law enforcement sources told them that police and paramedics where sent to the home and discovered that the famed drummer has stabbed himself in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated to "non-life threatening" injuries and police reportedly believe that no one else was involved in the incident, according to what sources told the site.





