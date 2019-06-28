|
Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert
06-28-2019
(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance of the title cut to their 2003 release "St. Anger", from a June 18 concert at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK.
The tune was the lead single and title track to the band's eighth album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies.
When Metallica wrap up the summer European concert series in late August, they will team up with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA in early September, and follow that up with an exclusive show for fan club members at the venue.
In October, Metallica will then play dates down under, with six performances in Australia and a pair in New Zealand; the first of two dates in Melbourne and a gig in Auckland sold-out more than six months in advance. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
