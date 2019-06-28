Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance of the title cut to their 2003 release "St. Anger", from a June 18 concert at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK.

The tune was the lead single and title track to the band's eighth album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies.

When Metallica wrap up the summer European concert series in late August, they will team up with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA in early September, and follow that up with an exclusive show for fan club members at the venue.

In October, Metallica will then play dates down under, with six performances in Australia and a pair in New Zealand; the first of two dates in Melbourne and a gig in Auckland sold-out more than six months in advance. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

Metallica Share Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

Metallica's NBA Finals Anthem Performance Goes Online

More Metallica News

Share this article



