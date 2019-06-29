Alter Bridge Release 'Wouldn't You Rather' Video

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming a music video for their track "Wouldn't You Rather", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Walk The Sky."

Directed by Dan Sturgess, the clip marks the first preview of the band's sixth studio effort and follow-up to 2016's "The Last Hero." Due October 18, "Walk The Sky" was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Alter Bridge will debut songs from the project when they team up with Skillet for a co-headlining North American tour this fall. The month-long Victorious Sky series will open in Baltimore, MD on September 22, with shows wrapping up in Orlando, FL on October 25.

The Florida outfit will follow the opening leg of a world tour with shows across Europe and the UK in November and December. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





