Hammerfall Release Live (We Make) Sweden Rock Video

Hammerfall have released a live video for their latest single "(We Make) Sweden Rock", which was captured during a performance of the song at the famed music festival earlier this year.

The track will be featured on the band's forthcoming album "Dominion" when it hits stores on August 16th. Watch the performance of the song at this year's Sweden Rock Festival here

Oscar Dronjak had the following to say about the special event, "Sweden Rock Festival is like a second home to us, and it was nothing short of amazing to once again - for the seventh time! - perform on stage at Sweden's biggest recurring festival period. We loved seeing the massive crowd and the fans' engagement and involvement made this night into something truly, truly special."





Related Stories

Hammerfall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'

HammerFall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'

Hammerfall and Flotsam & Jetsam North American Tour Coming

HammerFall Mark Tour Kick Off With New Live Video

More Hammerfall News

Share this article



