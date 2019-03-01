News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fans Get First Look At Frank Zappa Hologram

03-01-2019
Frank Zappa

Fans are getting their first look at the Frank Zappa hologram as it is used to address Ticketmaster's controversial move to allegedly censor the artwork promoting the upcoming hologram tour.

The Zappa camp released a video featuring the Frank Zappa hologram after the ticketing company allegedly censored the promo art for the tour over what they called "questionable content."

The artwork pays homage to Frank Zappa & the Mothers' 1974 song "Penguin in Bondage." And the video shows Zappa making the same case again censorship that he made in 1984. Watch it here.

He said, "I'm a person who likes to do what he wants to do...whether people like it or not and what I do is designed for people who like it, not for people who don't."
Ahmet Zappa had this to say, "If you're someone that can't enjoy the absurdity and humor of bringing Frank's music and lyrics to life via holograms--such as penguins in bondage, talking hot dogs and super natural dental floss--this show might not be your cup of tea.

"In response to Ticketmaster, I re-submit the poster artwork with our newly updated Warning Guarantee hiding the buttocks of the cartoon penguin. I mean, seriously Ticketmaster?"

"The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa hologram tour is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 19th.


