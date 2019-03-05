Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the live debut the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Here Comes Revenge", during a March 2 concert at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX, and fan-filmed video from the show is streaming online.

The event, which marked the group's first show in the city in 15 years, was also their second date on the current North American leg following a month-long break from the WorldWired tour.

Metallica's tenth studio record debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 in the fall of 2016 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country and more than five million worldwide.

After the current leg wraps up in Grand Rapids, MI on March 13, the band will join Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants as they host the 7th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 26.

"Just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation - we'll celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants," says the group. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.

"A portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit All Within My Hands." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Metallica Share Live 'Wherever I May Roam' Video

Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

Metallica Share Video Of Classic Rarity Performance

7th Annual Metallica Night Details Revealed

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

More Metallica News

Share this article



