News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

03-05-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the live debut the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Here Comes Revenge", during a March 2 concert at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX, and fan-filmed video from the show is streaming online.

The event, which marked the group's first show in the city in 15 years, was also their second date on the current North American leg following a month-long break from the WorldWired tour.

Metallica's tenth studio record debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 in the fall of 2016 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country and more than five million worldwide.

After the current leg wraps up in Grand Rapids, MI on March 13, the band will join Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants as they host the 7th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 26.

"Just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation - we'll celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants," says the group. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.

"A portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit All Within My Hands." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Metallica Share Live 'Wherever I May Roam' Video

Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

Metallica Share Video Of Classic Rarity Performance

7th Annual Metallica Night Details Revealed

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

Singled Out: A New Revenge's The Way

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour

Motley Crue Not In Talks For Live Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.