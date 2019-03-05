|
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour
03-05-2019
Slipknot announced their new album and are taking Knotfest on the road this summer with an epic North American tour that will feature support from Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth.
After much speculation, the band announced that they will be releasing their new studio album on August 9th and fans that purchase a pair of tickets to the upcoming tour will receive a digital copy of the record.
The Knotfest Roadshow is scheduled to get underway on July 26th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and will conclude on September 8th in The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. See the dates below:
Knotfest Roadshow Dates
Fri Jul 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
Thu Aug 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sun Aug 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Thu Aug 8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat Aug 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds (Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only)
Sun Aug 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed Aug 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat Aug 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sun Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Aug 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sun Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
Wed Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater
Fri Aug 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sun Sep 1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Sep 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas
Sat Sep 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Sep 8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
