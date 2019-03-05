Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

Slipknot announced their new album and are taking Knotfest on the road this summer with an epic North American tour that will feature support from Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth.

After much speculation, the band announced that they will be releasing their new studio album on August 9th and fans that purchase a pair of tickets to the upcoming tour will receive a digital copy of the record.

The Knotfest Roadshow is scheduled to get underway on July 26th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and will conclude on September 8th in The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. See the dates below:

Knotfest Roadshow Dates

Fri Jul 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

Thu Aug 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sun Aug 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Thu Aug 8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Aug 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds (Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only)

Sun Aug 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed Aug 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat Aug 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Aug 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sun Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

Wed Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

Fri Aug 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sun Sep 1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Sep 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

Sat Sep 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Sep 8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion





Related Stories

Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album

Slipknot and Korn Planning Summer Tours

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

More Slipknot News

Share this article



