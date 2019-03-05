News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

03-05-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot announced their new album and are taking Knotfest on the road this summer with an epic North American tour that will feature support from Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth.

After much speculation, the band announced that they will be releasing their new studio album on August 9th and fans that purchase a pair of tickets to the upcoming tour will receive a digital copy of the record.

The Knotfest Roadshow is scheduled to get underway on July 26th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and will conclude on September 8th in The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. See the dates below:

Knotfest Roadshow Dates
Fri Jul 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
Thu Aug 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sun Aug 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Thu Aug 8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat Aug 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds (Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only)
Sun Aug 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed Aug 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat Aug 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sun Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Aug 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sun Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
Wed Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater
Fri Aug 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sun Sep 1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Sep 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas
Sat Sep 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Sep 8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion


Related Stories


Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album

Slipknot and Korn Planning Summer Tours

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

More Slipknot News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

Singled Out: A New Revenge's The Way

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour

Motley Crue Not In Talks For Live Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.