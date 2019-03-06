News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour

03-06-2019
Bush

(hennemusic) '90s rockers Bush and Live are teaming up for a summer tour of North America. "The Alt-Imate Tour" will see the bands perform a co-headline series marking the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums: "Sixteen Stone" and "Throwing Copper."

The pair of 19994 records sold more than 14 million copies in the US combined with the help of rock radio hits "Glycerine", "Comedown", "Everything Zen", "Lightning Crashes", "I Alone" and "All Over You."

"'Sixteen Stone' propelled us onto the musical landscape," says Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. "Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people's lives and that is the highest compliment available. We've continued to make music that resonates with people."

"It's an amazing feeling to know that these songs still resonate so profoundly with people," says Live singer Ed Kowalczyk. "And I still totally get off on celebrating this music with them."

The summer tour - with special guests Our Lady Peace - will hit arenas and outdoor amphitheaters when it opens Mashantucket, CT on June 6, with shows wrapping up in early September. Read more and see the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


