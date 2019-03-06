Lenny Kravitz Releases Raise Vibration Tour Video

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is streaming a video trailer for his Raise Vibration 2019 tour. The series will begin later this month with six shows in South America - including appearances at Lollapalooza events in Chile, Argentina and Brazil - before resuming for a European trek that mixes headline dates with festival appearances and will open in Slovenia on April 27.

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, "Raise Vibration" debuted at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200 last fall; the set follows the rocker's pattern of playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross.

The project has produced three singles to date: "It's Enough", "Low" and "Johnny Cash." Watch the trailer, a video for "Low" and see the dates for the tour here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Lenny Kravitz's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

More Lenny Kravitz News

Share this article



