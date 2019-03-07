Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots have added a pair of UK dates to their early summer tour of Europe. The band will begin the series with a June 12 concert in Glasgow and a June 13 gig in London ahead of their June 15 appearance at Download, which will be followed by a series of previously-announced festival and headline club shows across Europe for the remainder of the month.

Stone Temple Pilots - who recently completed a South American tour with Bush - are on the road in support of their 2018 self-titled album with new singer Jeff Gutt.

The rocker was discovered by bassist Robert DeLeo after playing a show in Detroit with The Hollywood Vampires, even though he hadn't submitted one of the 15,000 audition tapes during an open online casting call by the group.

"Talk about a happy accident," explains DeLeo. "It was clear right away that Jeff had the range to sing vocally challenging songs like 'Piece Of Pie' and 'Interstate Love Song'. But we soon discovered that he also has a great ear for melody and knew how to write a song." See the dates here.

