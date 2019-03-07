News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

03-07-2019
Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots have added a pair of UK dates to their early summer tour of Europe. The band will begin the series with a June 12 concert in Glasgow and a June 13 gig in London ahead of their June 15 appearance at Download, which will be followed by a series of previously-announced festival and headline club shows across Europe for the remainder of the month.

Stone Temple Pilots - who recently completed a South American tour with Bush - are on the road in support of their 2018 self-titled album with new singer Jeff Gutt.

The rocker was discovered by bassist Robert DeLeo after playing a show in Detroit with The Hollywood Vampires, even though he hadn't submitted one of the 15,000 audition tapes during an open online casting call by the group.

"Talk about a happy accident," explains DeLeo. "It was clear right away that Jeff had the range to sing vocally challenging songs like 'Piece Of Pie' and 'Interstate Love Song'. But we soon discovered that he also has a great ear for melody and knew how to write a song." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Nikki Sixx Confirms New Sixx:AM Songs Recorded

Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Cheap Trick Highlights New Howard Stern Saturday Soundtracks Series

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.