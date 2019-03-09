Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Hasn't Abandoned U.S. Fans

Rust In Peace era Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman says that he still has a solid following in the United States despite focusing most of his efforts on Japan, where he moved a decade and half ago.

Friedman recently wrapped up a U.S. tour in support of his 2018 release "One Bad M.F. Live!!", and was asked by The Classic Metal Show in late January about why U.S. fans have not followed his solo career that closely.

He responded, "I don't know how true that is. Of course, a lot of people probably thought I fell off the map when I moved to Japan 15 years ago. There's a certain percentage of maniac fans who have followed and supported me throughout that time, but for the most part, I've concentrated a lot of my efforts in Japan and done so much more in Japan than I've done in other countries, so that would explain why a lot of people just don't know what's going on, but that's all good.

"I have been touring consistently in America and all over the world, especially for the last eight, nine years. I'm going on tour right now starting in January. It's going to be all through the United States and tickets are selling really good.

"People know, but you know, if you're out of sight, out of mind, so you really have to keep cultivating any place that you want people to show up at your shows and people to know what you're doing. I've been doing that religiously.

"Every time I release an album, I do as much touring in the U.S as I can. It's all been great. We're about to do the best tour we've ever done. Just looking forward to every single show we're going to do in America."





