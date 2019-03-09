News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Hasn't Abandoned U.S. Fans

03-09-2019
Marty Friedman

Rust In Peace era Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman says that he still has a solid following in the United States despite focusing most of his efforts on Japan, where he moved a decade and half ago.

Friedman recently wrapped up a U.S. tour in support of his 2018 release "One Bad M.F. Live!!", and was asked by The Classic Metal Show in late January about why U.S. fans have not followed his solo career that closely.

He responded, "I don't know how true that is. Of course, a lot of people probably thought I fell off the map when I moved to Japan 15 years ago. There's a certain percentage of maniac fans who have followed and supported me throughout that time, but for the most part, I've concentrated a lot of my efforts in Japan and done so much more in Japan than I've done in other countries, so that would explain why a lot of people just don't know what's going on, but that's all good.

"I have been touring consistently in America and all over the world, especially for the last eight, nine years. I'm going on tour right now starting in January. It's going to be all through the United States and tickets are selling really good.

"People know, but you know, if you're out of sight, out of mind, so you really have to keep cultivating any place that you want people to show up at your shows and people to know what you're doing. I've been doing that religiously.

"Every time I release an album, I do as much touring in the U.S as I can. It's all been great. We're about to do the best tour we've ever done. Just looking forward to every single show we're going to do in America."


Related Stories


Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Hasn't Abandoned U.S. Fans

Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Marty Friedman Revisits His Journey With 'Miracle' Video

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm'

Marty Friedman Announces North American Tour

Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album

More Marty Friedman News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey Planning Residency And Tour- Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song- Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music- more

Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey Planning Residency And Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Hasn't Abandoned U.S. Fans

Port Noir Changing Direction With 'The New Routine'

Avantasia's Tobias Sammet Celebrates No. 1 Album With Video

Singled Out: Fuel On Fire's Figured You Out

Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion

Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue

Journey Release Live 'Faithfully' Video

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years

Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

Diamond Head Release 'Belly Of The Beast' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.