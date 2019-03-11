George Lynch Confirms Festival Appearance With Dokken

George Lynch has confirmed that he will be reuniting with Don Dokken at an upcoming music festival, but he wasn't optimist about the prospect of the classic lineup of Dokken recording a new album.

The guitarist told Ulimate Guitar, "I'm fine with Don. We talk, everything's good, I play with him occasionally. Actually, I'm gonna be playing with him in March at the M3 festival. I'm gonna go up and play the show with him. I played with him the last year at another festival. Every once in a while, I get on stage, play the old songs, and it's wonderful. Fun."

When asked about the chances of the classic lineup of Dokken (featuring him, Don, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown) recording a new album together, he responded, "The further along we get here, I think the less it matters (laughs).

"The more time goes by, it becomes less relevant. I think we're all having fun doing what we're doing. I'm involved in a million projects, playing all kinds of great music. I would love to do a Dokken record but I just don't want it to be... I want it to be enjoyable. And I think everybody does. I don't want it to turn into a painful, ugly experience (laughs). Who needs that at our age? That's the main thing."





