Heart Play Together For First Time In Three Years

(hennemusic) Heart sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson reunited for their first performance together in three years when they appeared at the Love Rocks NYC event at New York's Beacon Theatre on March 7.

The third annual all-star benefit show to raise funds for God's Love We Deliver - a home delivery services that provides customized meals for more than 1.8 million New Yorkers living with illness - saw the Wilson sisters take the stage to play their 1986 US No. 1 hit, "These Dreams", and their 1976 classic, "Crazy On You."

"Thank you for being here for this wonderful night of humanity and kindness and goodness", said Nancy as they arrived at center stage for their two-song set backed by the house band led by bassist Will Lee, reports WJRZ-FM New Jersey, with no references to their live return or the upcoming North American summer reunion tour, which begins in July.

The Wilson sisters returned later in the evening to join Robert Plant and full stage of guests for "a rousing take on Big Joe Turner's early rock and roll classic, 'Shake, Rattle And Roll,' with each sister singing lead on a verse", while also appearing as part of the finale performance of Traffic's legendary 1968 single, "Feelin' Alright." Watch video of their performance here.

