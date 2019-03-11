News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal For Special Anniversary Release

03-11-2019
Megadeth have announced that they are further celebrating their 35th anniversary by teaming up with comic book publisher Heavy Metal for the release of "Death By Design".

The 350-page graphic novel will released on June 5th and will feature comic stories that are based on the songs from the band's forthcoming compilation album "Warheads On Foreheads", which hits stores on March 22nd.

Bandleader Dave Mustaine had this to say, 350-page graphic novel "I have always fantasized about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome. I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you."

Heavy Metal CEO Jeff Krelitz added, "Since I was old enough to buy records, Megadeth has been one of my favorite bands, not only for the great storytelling in the music, but the world building imagery on the album covers. This opportunity to meld the two world together and tell stories inspired by their songs is a privilege that we are excited to present to the fans."

The book will be released in a 12.25"x12.25" prestige "album" format and comes in 4 different collector's editions, according to the announcement, including a leather bound slipcase edition with 4-clear vinyl set of Warheads On Foreheads and Death By Design graphic novel signed by Dave Mustaine. Preorders have been launched here


