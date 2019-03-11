|
Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal For Special Anniversary Release
Megadeth have announced that they are further celebrating their 35th anniversary by teaming up with comic book publisher Heavy Metal for the release of "Death By Design".
The 350-page graphic novel will released on June 5th and will feature comic stories that are based on the songs from the band's forthcoming compilation album "Warheads On Foreheads", which hits stores on March 22nd.
Bandleader Dave Mustaine had this to say, 350-page graphic novel "I have always fantasized about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome. I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you."
