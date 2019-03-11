Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band Kick Off U.S. Tour Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band just kicking off their Outlaws & Renegades Tour of the United States with special guest The Cadillac Three. The tour will also feature support sets from The Marshall Tucker Band and Love & Theft, are also set to appear on select shows throughout the tour that launched late last week. The trek began last Friday, March 8th at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL and is scheduled to run until August 25th where it will wrap up at the Anselmo Valencia Tori Amp in Tucson, AZ. Remaining The 2019 Outlaws & Renegades Tour Dates:

Mar. 16 - Florence Civic Center | Florence, SC*

Mar. 17 - Altria Theater | Richmond, VA*

May 24 - Viaero Event Center | Kearney, NE*

May 25 - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, MO*

May 30 - Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Cary, NC*

May 31 - Stage AE - Outdoors | Pittsburgh, PA*

June 1 - Rose Music Center at The Heights | Huber Heights, OH*

June 2 -Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH*

June 7 - Ozarks Amphitheater | Camdenton, MO*

June 8 - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie | Grand Prairie, TX*

June 9 - HEB Center Cedar Park | Cedar Park, TX*

June 13 - UMBC Event Center | Baltimore, MD*

June 14 - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre | Columbus, OH*

June 15 - Sangamon County Fair | New Berlin, IL*

June 22 - Weedsport Speedway | Weedsport, NY *

June 28 - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove | Southaven, MS*

June 29 - Oil Palace | Tyler, TX*

June 30 - Raising Canes River Center | Baton Rouge*

Aug. 9 - Las Colonias Amp | Grand Junction, CO>

Aug. 10 - Sky Ute Casino | Ignacio, CO>

Aug. 13 - Northern Quest Resort Casino | Airway Heights, WA>

Aug. 15 - Tulalip Casino/Orca Ballroom | Marysville, WA>

Aug. 17 - Ford Idaho Center Amp | Nampa, ID>

Aug. 18 - Fort Hall Casino | Fort Hall, ID>

Aug. 20 - Antelope Valley Fair | Lancaster, CA

Aug. 22 - Green Music Center | Rohert Park, CA>

Aug. 23 - Thunder Valley Casino | Lincoln, CA>

Aug. 24 - Star of The Dessert | Primm, NV>

Aug. 25 - Anselmo Valencia Tori Amp | Tucson, AZ>

*Features The Cadillac Three

>Features Love & Theft

^Features Copper Chief

Travis Tritt Leads Additions To Randy Travis Tribute Concert


