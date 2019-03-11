News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band Kick Off U.S. Tour

03-11-2019
Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band just kicking off their Outlaws & Renegades Tour of the United States with special guest The Cadillac Three.

The tour will also feature support sets from The Marshall Tucker Band and Love & Theft, are also set to appear on select shows throughout the tour that launched late last week.

The trek began last Friday, March 8th at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL and is scheduled to run until August 25th where it will wrap up at the Anselmo Valencia Tori Amp in Tucson, AZ.

Remaining The 2019 Outlaws & Renegades Tour Dates:
Mar. 16 - Florence Civic Center | Florence, SC*
Mar. 17 - Altria Theater | Richmond, VA*
May 24 - Viaero Event Center | Kearney, NE*
May 25 - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, MO*
May 30 - Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Cary, NC*
May 31 - Stage AE - Outdoors | Pittsburgh, PA*
June 1 - Rose Music Center at The Heights | Huber Heights, OH*
June 2 -Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH*
June 7 - Ozarks Amphitheater | Camdenton, MO*
June 8 - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie | Grand Prairie, TX*
June 9 - HEB Center Cedar Park | Cedar Park, TX*
June 13 - UMBC Event Center | Baltimore, MD*
June 14 - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre | Columbus, OH*
June 15 - Sangamon County Fair | New Berlin, IL*
June 22 - Weedsport Speedway | Weedsport, NY *
June 28 - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove | Southaven, MS*
June 29 - Oil Palace | Tyler, TX*
June 30 - Raising Canes River Center | Baton Rouge*
Aug. 9 - Las Colonias Amp | Grand Junction, CO>
Aug. 10 - Sky Ute Casino | Ignacio, CO>
Aug. 13 - Northern Quest Resort Casino | Airway Heights, WA>
Aug. 15 - Tulalip Casino/Orca Ballroom | Marysville, WA>
Aug. 17 - Ford Idaho Center Amp | Nampa, ID>
Aug. 18 - Fort Hall Casino | Fort Hall, ID>
Aug. 20 - Antelope Valley Fair | Lancaster, CA
Aug. 22 - Green Music Center | Rohert Park, CA>
Aug. 23 - Thunder Valley Casino | Lincoln, CA>
Aug. 24 - Star of The Dessert | Primm, NV>
Aug. 25 - Anselmo Valencia Tori Amp | Tucson, AZ>
*Features The Cadillac Three
>Features Love & Theft
^Features Copper Chief


Related Stories


Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band Kick Off U.S. Tour

Travis Tritt Leads Additions To Randy Travis Tribute Concert

More Travis Tritt News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury- Original Member Of Queen Dies- David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar- Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal- more

Journey Planning Residency And Tour- Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song- Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music- more

Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

Original Member Of Queen Dies

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal For Special Anniversary Release

Heart Play Together For First Time In Three Years

George Lynch Confirms Festival Appearance With Dokken

Soundgarden Launching 35th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Series

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band Kick Off U.S. Tour

Children Of Bodom Share Video For 'Hecate's Nightmare'

Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'

Avatar Announce The King Live In Paris

Singled Out: Nat Freedberg's Madame Butterfly

Journey Planning Residency And Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.