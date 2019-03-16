Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Hit

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a March 4 concert at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

The tune was the fifth and final single from their self-titled ("Black") album, which was the band's first to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

The recent concert marked Metallica's first show in Wichita in 15 years and only their fourth concert appearance ever in the city. The Kansas date was one of the final stops in a recently-completed North American arena leg of the band's WorldWired tour. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

