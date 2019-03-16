The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year (hennemusic) Alice Cooper reveals The Hollywood Vampires will release a pair of albums in 2019. The supergroup - led by Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - have plans to issue a live set recorded last year in Europe and their second studio record, comprised of originals sung by the shock-rocker alongside three covers handled by the other two. "It's really interesting because it's not your normal hard rock," Cooper tells Billboard about the follow-up to the band's self-titled 2015 debut. "It goes places I wouldn't normally go, and that's kind of what I like about it." The singer adds that Depp's songs, in particular, vent frustrations over recent abuse charges by ex-wife Amber Heard, as well as rumors about health and addiction issues. "I'm spewing his venom on this album, which is kind of good," says Cooper, who assures that "all the stuff you heard last year about Johnny, 99 percent was just bull. I've never seen him look better in my life. I've never seen him happier. "I've never heard him play better, and the way the press would have it is he's a total destruction and ready to die. Totally not true." While fans await news of release dates for both records, The Hollywood Vampires will return to live action with a 7-date US west coast run that will begin May 10 in Las Vegas, NV. Read more and check out a live video here. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

