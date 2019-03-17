Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Rehearsal Footage

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are streaming video footage from rehearsals for their upcoming "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency. "We're getting ready to take Sin City by storm," says the band, who will open the series at the Park Theater in The Park MGM Resort on April 6.

The group have teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for what is being billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," while the show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.

In addition, the band promises "the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound" due to a partnership with THX and L-Acoustics for their first-ever residency.

After selling out an 18-date schedule for shows this April, June and July, Aerosmith recently expanded their 2019 residency with 17 more shows in the fall, and announced a 9-show series of US east coast performances in August. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





