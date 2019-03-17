Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces Solo Tour

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced dates for a summer tour of Europe. The month-long, 12-date series will open with the first of two nights in Amsterdam on June 9 before playing stops in Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Ireland, and wrapping up with an opening slot before The Who at their Wembley Stadium gig in London on July 6.

With tickets for London and a pair of festival appearances in Italy on sale now, Glen Hansard will support Vedder at shows in Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona, Dusseldorf and Dublin.

A Ten Club members presale is underway now with general public tickets available Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. CET / 9 a.m. GMT / 2 a.m. PT. Also included on Vedder's schedule is a September 28 headlining slot at the annual Ohana Festival; curated by the Pearl Jam rocker, the three-day event will also feature performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus, Jenny Lewis and more. Read more including the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Who Announce One-Off Show Featuring Eddie Vedder

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

Tom Petty Covered By Eddie Vedder At Oscars

Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus'

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face 2017 In Review

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field

Eddie Vedder Premieres New Music At Ohana Fest

More Eddie Vedder News

Share this article



