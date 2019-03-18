|
Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour
03-18-2019
Guns N Roses' have been honored for the blockbuster success last year of their Not in This Lifetime Reunion Tour featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.
The epic trek began in the spring of 2016 and the success of the shows from last year landed the band on Billboard magazine's inaugural Touring Milestone Award.
They started the honor to recognize tours that sold over 500,000 tickets across the world in a year and GNR were among the 17 artists who made the cut for 2018.
Other rock related artists who received the Touring Milestone Award were Depeche Mode, Foo Fighters, U2, Imagine Dragons and the Dave Matthews Band. See the full list here.
