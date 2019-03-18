Motley Crue Kickstart NASCAR Race

(hennemusic) Motley Crue kickstarted the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA on Sunday (March 17th) and video from the appearance has gone online.

The band were on hand to act as Grand Marshals for the event, where they were joined by a pair of actors from the group's upcoming Netflix biopic, "The Dirt" - Douglas Booth (who plays Nikki Sixx) and Colson Baker a.k.a.. Machine Gun Kelly (who plays Tommy Lee).

Motley Crue streamed video of their entrance to the event via social media, which was followed by a tweet from NASCAR with footage of the band delivering the traditional race introduction: "Drivers, start your engines!" Sixx posted, "THANK YOU for having us. What a kick ass way to start the race."

"Growing up, we were race car fans and dreamed of fast cars," said Lee before their appearance, "so to be included in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event is wild!" Watch the video here.

