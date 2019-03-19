Def Leppard Honored By Fan Response To Rock Hall Ballot

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell spoke about the band's upcoming induction into the Rock Hall and what it means to the group during an interview with Metal Wani.

The show sent over these details about that portion of the chat: On March 29th Def Leppard will be inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame. When asked about it, Vivian said that "It feels very grown-up" and it is not something that the band would have spent a long of time thinking about. What means a lot to them is that they got the most popular fan base vote.

In terms of industry recognition, Vivian said that he feels that band always got sidelined and ignored and that feeling goes way back before he was in the Def Leppard. Listen to the interview here





