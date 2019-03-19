Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert

Metallica have announced that they will be teaming up with the San Francisco Symphony for a very special S&M2 concert to mark the 20th anniversary of their landmark 1999 S&M ("Symphony & Metallica") concerts.

The special event will be taking place on September 6th and will mark the grand opening of the Chase Center, the new 18,064-seat arena in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.

"This is beyond exciting on so many fronts," said Metallica's Lars Ulrich. "The fact that San Francisco is finally getting a much needed world-class arena, the fact that Metallica get to be part of the opening celebration, the fact that we get to revisit S&M 20 years later, and the fact that we get to share the stage not only with the San Francisco Symphony once again, but with the legend himself, MTT, as he kicks off his final year as music director here in San Francisco. This is mind-blowingly awesome... bring it on ASAP!!!"

"The San Francisco Symphony is delighted to be a part of the Chase Center's opening week, and to perform once again with Metallica to recreate the magic of the historic S&M concerts," said San Francisco Symphony Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas. "I'm happy to join with my friends in Metallica to make this an extraordinary only-in-San Francisco music event." Watch video of the press conference here.





