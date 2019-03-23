Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd may be on their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour but fans have not heard the last of new music from the group.

Frontman Johnny Van Zant revealed to Madness To Creation that the band already has a new album completed and they recorded a live show for future release.

When asked if they band has any plans to still release music following the end of their farewell tour, Johnny responded with, "Yeah. You know, Gary (Rossington, guitarist) said that. We have an album in the can really, to be honest.

We have a bunch of songs that we're all the time writing. And you know, so probably after this tour we'll have that album, do a studio thing and we actually recorded our last show here in Jacksonville. Did a DVD and actually the CD for it and that'll come out sometime along the way too."





