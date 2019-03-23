Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy", from a March 6 concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO.

The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

The recent concert marked Metallica's first show in Kansas City in 10 years, following an appearance there during the World Magnetic Tour. The veteran metal outfit will next be seen joining Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants as they host the 7th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 26.

Following the baseball event, Metallica will launch a summer run across Europe in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1. This fall, the group will reteam with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra for an S&M2 performance to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Watch the video here.

