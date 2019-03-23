News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Streaming Two Brand New Songs

03-23-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming "Ride With The Devil" and "Crash And Burn", a pair of new songs featured on the March 22 release of the Netflix biopic "The Dirt", and its companion soundtrack album.

The tunes are part of a series of four new recordings from sessions last fall, which resulted in the project's lead single "The Dirt (Est. 1981)", and a recently-released cover of Madonna's 1984 hit "Like A Virgin."

"Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush," posted bassist Nikki Sixx at the time, adding, "You can trust us, these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing."

Based on Motley Crue's 2001 memoir of the same name, "The Dirt" is directed by Jeff Tremaine and follows the group's rise from the Los Angeles club scene to headline-making international stardom. Listen to the new songs here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Motley Crue Streaming Two Brand New Songs

