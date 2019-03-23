News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity

03-23-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a restored clip for the 1968 single, "Point Me At The Sky", as part of their ongoing vintage video series. The fifth UK single by the band features vocals by new addition David Gilmour - who joined the lineup earlier that year in place of outgoing co-founder Syd Barrett - with assistance by bassist Roger Waters.

The promotion-only, non-album track failed to chart in the group's homeland, while it's b-side, "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", went on to be featured on 1970's "Ummagumma" and the 1971 compilation, "Relics."

Gilmour has been making headlines recently with news of an upcoming auction in New York where the Pink Floyd legend will sell off more than 120 guitars from his personal collection. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


