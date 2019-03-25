|
More Slipknot Lawsuit Details Surface
Slipknot made headlines last week when they parted ways with longtime member Chris Fehn after news surfaced that the percussionist had filed a lawsuit against the band.
One of Fehn's attornies, Joseph Dunne, shared some of the reasoning behind the legal move with the Des Moines Register. He told the band's home townpaper, that Fehn discovered that bandmates Corey Taylor and Michael Shawn Crahan allegedly had other Slipknot-related businesses that he was not given an equal share from.
Dunne says that Chris learned of the entities while the band was negotiating for the release of their forthcoming album. He told the paper, "He thought everyone was being treated equally. My client really is just hoping to figure out a way to work this out with the people he's worked side by side with for the last 20 years. There is a lot of information out there that our client has not been able to see".
Last week the band shared a statement that they had parted ways with Fehn, but Dunne told the Register that Chris has not officially parted ways with the band and that it was up to Fehn if he would remain a member.
