News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Disturbed Announce New North American Tour

03-26-2019
Disturbed

Disturbed have announced that they have added a second North American leg to their Evolution tour which will feature special guests Pop Evil and In This Moment on select dates.

The new arena tour leg is scheduled to kick off on July 21st in Mankato, MN at the Mankato Civic Center and will wrap up on October 11th in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena.

Fans across the pond will be able to catch the band this spring as they launch two European legs with some U.S. musical festival in between. See the newly announced dates below:

Sunday, July 21 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center**
Tuesday, July 23 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place**
Wednesday, July 24 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre**
Sunday, July 28 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena**
Tuesday, July 30 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena**
Wednesday, July 31 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*
Friday, August 02 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*
Saturday, August 03 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*
Tuesday, August 6 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Thursday, September 19 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena*
Saturday, September 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*
Sunday, September 22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center*
Tuesday, September 24 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*
Wednesday, September 25 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
Friday, September 27 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena*
Tuesday, October 01 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
Wednesday, October 02 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center*
Friday, October 04 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center*
Saturday, October 05 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*
Monday, October 07 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
Friday, October 11, 2019 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena*
** Pop Evil supporting
* In This Moment supporting


Related Stories


Disturbed Announce New North American Tour

ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Disturbed Finish Recording New Studio Album

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Keith Urban 'Disturbed' by Nicole Kidman's Role in 'Big Little Lies'

More Disturbed News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour- Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise- Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival- more

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled- Van Halen's 5150 Anniversary Celebrated By Sammy Hagar- More Slipknot Lawsuit Details Surface- more

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update- Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'- more

Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer- Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires- Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise

Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics With Billy Joel

Disturbed Announce New North American Tour

Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

Classic Machine Head Members Reuniting For Anniversary Tour

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Sammy Hagar Previews New Season Of Rock And Roll Road Trip

Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled

Van Halen's 5150 Anniversary Celebrated By Sammy Hagar

More Slipknot Lawsuit Details Surface

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Foo Fighters Star Shares Song From New Solo Album

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Releases Song From New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.