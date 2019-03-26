|
Disturbed Announce New North American Tour
03-26-2019
Disturbed have announced that they have added a second North American leg to their Evolution tour which will feature special guests Pop Evil and In This Moment on select dates.
The new arena tour leg is scheduled to kick off on July 21st in Mankato, MN at the Mankato Civic Center and will wrap up on October 11th in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena.
Fans across the pond will be able to catch the band this spring as they launch two European legs with some U.S. musical festival in between. See the newly announced dates below:
Sunday, July 21 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center**
