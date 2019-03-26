Disturbed Announce New North American Tour

Disturbed have announced that they have added a second North American leg to their Evolution tour which will feature special guests Pop Evil and In This Moment on select dates.

The new arena tour leg is scheduled to kick off on July 21st in Mankato, MN at the Mankato Civic Center and will wrap up on October 11th in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena.

Fans across the pond will be able to catch the band this spring as they launch two European legs with some U.S. musical festival in between. See the newly announced dates below:

Sunday, July 21 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center**

Tuesday, July 23 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place**

Wednesday, July 24 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre**

Sunday, July 28 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena**

Tuesday, July 30 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena**

Wednesday, July 31 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*

Friday, August 02 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*

Saturday, August 03 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

Tuesday, August 6 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Thursday, September 19 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena*

Saturday, September 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*

Sunday, September 22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center*

Tuesday, September 24 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

Wednesday, September 25 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

Friday, September 27 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena*

Tuesday, October 01 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

Wednesday, October 02 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center*

Friday, October 04 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center*

Saturday, October 05 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*

Monday, October 07 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

Friday, October 11, 2019 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena*

** Pop Evil supporting

* In This Moment supporting





