Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise

03-26-2019
Megadeth

Megadeth have announced some additional artists who will be taking park in the inaugural Megacruise this October 13th through 14th aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

The newly announced acts joining the cruise are Queensryche, Suicidal Tendencies, Death Angel, Sacred Reich, Toothgrinder, and Megadeth tribute band MecaniX.

They will join the previously announced lineup of Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce, Overkill, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi.


