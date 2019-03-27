News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Video From Lenny Kravitz Raise Vibration Tour Kick Off Goes Online

03-27-2019
Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz launched his 2019 Raise Vibration tour with a March 23 show at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia and video from the show has been shared online.

The 17-song performance opened with his 1998 hit, "Fly Away", and mixed material from throughout his eleven album career. The set included "It's Enough" and "Low", the first pair of single from "Raise Vibration", which was produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio and debuted at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall.

"I just landed in Colombia," tweeted Kravitz a few days before opening night. "I know that my first visit to this city, which I have heard so much from my Colombian friends, will be very special."

The concert marked the first of the rocker's six shows in South America - including appearances at Lollapalooza events in Chile, Argentina and Brazil - following which Kravitz will begin a European trek in Slovenia on April 27. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


