Machine Head Have Revisited 'Burn My Eyes' For Release

03-28-2019
Machine Head

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has revealed that the current lineup of the band has rerecorded the group's debut album "Burn My Eyes" live in the studio and they are planning to release the tracks.

The band is preparing to launch a very special tour featuring former members Logan Mader and Chris Kontos as part of their celebration of the 25th anniversary of the album.

Flynn spoke to Kerrang and revealed that the celebration goes beyond the tour and includes the new recordings.

He told the publication, "This 'Burn My Eyes' tour is happening, but it's still six months away. As Kerrang! have speculated, we are recording new music. We are getting to release new music.

"In fact, the line-up that'll be going out on tour have actually gone and re-recorded 'Burn My Eyes' live in the studio. We plan on dripping that out song by song. It'll probably be digital-only - just something cool to help celebrate.

"We filmed ourselves doing it, so there'll probably be some playthrough videos too. It's so cool seeing us playing those songs again for the first time, like, 'How does that riff go?' or, 'What was that lyric again?' There are mistakes, but we just left them in. It was just part of this really special, fun, positive moment."


