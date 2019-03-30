News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

03-30-2019
Guns N' Roses

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum revealed that they he learned about the reunion of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash just like the fans did, via the media.

Sorum was a member of the band during their "Use Your Illusion" era, replacing original drummer Steven Adler, and went on to cofound the group Velvet Revolver with Slash and McKagan but was not asked to be part of the reunion.

During an interview with Loudwire Nights, Sorum was asked when he heard that the reunion was taking place. He responded, "Probably about when everybody else did.

"I was in the band Hollywood Vampires there for a minute. So it was kind of around that time. That's basically what happened. And then it just went the way it went. And life goes on."

He also said, "I look at my time in that band as well spent. It can never really be reimagined or replaced, that experience in my life. And I give a lot of credit to my career going forward because of that experience. Because I guess when you go down the list of bands that I've played with, there've been many.

"Some people prefer maybe The Cult over GN'R. If I run into a fan on the street, the might love me for The Cult, or there's a lot of people that maybe weren't as much into GN'R but loved Velvet Revolver because it was maybe more of a modern rock band that came... In 2004, we were formed. So it's not that long ago."


Related Stories


Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

Guns N' Roses Reunion Album Talks

Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue- Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions- Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion- more

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall- How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig- Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival- more

Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault- Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release- Rammstein- more

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis- Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video- Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Modest Mouse Streaming First New Song In Four Years

Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

The String Cheese Incident Release 'I Want You' Video

Devin Townsend Celebrates Album Release With New Video

Singled Out: Terror Bite's Don't Leave

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall

How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig

Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival

Def Leppard Star Values Fans Opinion Of Rock Hall and Grammys

Lamb Of God Expand Classic Album For Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Rock Ride the Lightning Classic In New Live Video

Queensryche Announce European Tour

Skindred Celebrate Disturbed Tour With Video Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.