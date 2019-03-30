Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum revealed that they he learned about the reunion of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash just like the fans did, via the media.

Sorum was a member of the band during their "Use Your Illusion" era, replacing original drummer Steven Adler, and went on to cofound the group Velvet Revolver with Slash and McKagan but was not asked to be part of the reunion.

During an interview with Loudwire Nights, Sorum was asked when he heard that the reunion was taking place. He responded, "Probably about when everybody else did.

"I was in the band Hollywood Vampires there for a minute. So it was kind of around that time. That's basically what happened. And then it just went the way it went. And life goes on."

He also said, "I look at my time in that band as well spent. It can never really be reimagined or replaced, that experience in my life. And I give a lot of credit to my career going forward because of that experience. Because I guess when you go down the list of bands that I've played with, there've been many.

"Some people prefer maybe The Cult over GN'R. If I run into a fan on the street, the might love me for The Cult, or there's a lot of people that maybe weren't as much into GN'R but loved Velvet Revolver because it was maybe more of a modern rock band that came... In 2004, we were formed. So it's not that long ago."





