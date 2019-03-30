News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

03-30-2019
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones announced early Saturday morning that they have been forced to postpone their North American tour because Mick Jagger is seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed issue.

The band shared the news with the following social media post, "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Mick had this to say, "I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Announce 'Honk' Collection

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Rolling Stones Recruit Zac Brown Band For Stadium Show

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour 2018 In Review

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue- Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions- Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion- more

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall- How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig- Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival- more

Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault- Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release- Rammstein- more

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis- Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video- Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Modest Mouse Streaming First New Song In Four Years

Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

The String Cheese Incident Release 'I Want You' Video

Devin Townsend Celebrates Album Release With New Video

Singled Out: Terror Bite's Don't Leave

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall

How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig

Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival

Def Leppard Star Values Fans Opinion Of Rock Hall and Grammys

Lamb Of God Expand Classic Album For Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Rock Ride the Lightning Classic In New Live Video

Queensryche Announce European Tour

Skindred Celebrate Disturbed Tour With Video Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.