Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

The Rolling Stones announced early Saturday morning that they have been forced to postpone their North American tour because Mick Jagger is seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed issue.

The band shared the news with the following social media post, "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Mick had this to say, "I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."





