Guns N' Roses Lead Austin City Limits Fest Lineup

05-01-2019
Guns N' Roses

Organizers have announced that Guns N' Roses, Mumford & Sons and The Cure lead the lineup for 18th annual Austin City Limits Music Festival this fall.

The 2019 installment of the annual music festival is scheduled to take place October 4th through 6th and October 11th through 13th at Zilker Park in Austin, TX.

The festival appearance will mark Guns N' Roses first performance in Austin since 1993. Gary Clark Jr. and Asleep at the Wheel lead the Texas delegation for the festival that will also include headline sets from Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and Robyn . Find more details and ticket info here.


