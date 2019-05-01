News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update

05-01-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is sharing an update on bandmate Mick Jagger's status as he recovers from recent heart valve replacement surgery.

The rocker tells Hello magazine how he and Keith Richards are helping cheer up the singer since his procedure almost a month ago. "Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and (his wife) Patti," says Wood, "and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar. That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he's doing well."

Since the band postponed their nine-week No Filter North American tour due to the surgery, the guitarist has been channelling his creative energy into painting five Picasso-inspired masterpieces, which pay tribute to the world famous rockers. "He was amused and impressed!," Wood adds. "He is doing really well. I spoke to him yesterday and he's feeling great."

As Stones fans continue to wait on an announcement regarding the rescheduled 2019 live shows, Jagger made his first public appearance following surgery when he was spotted attending an April 18 premiere performance of "Porte Rouge" at the New York City's Lincoln Center, a ballet choreographed by his 32-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick that includes Rolling Stones classics like "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Paint It Black." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


