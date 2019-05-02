A Pale Horse Named Death Launching North American Tour

A Pale Horse Named Death are kicking off their North American east coast tour in support of their new album "When The World Becomes Undone" tonight (May 2nd).

The trek will begin tonight with the show at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ and will include stops across New York, Connecticut, and various cities in Canada before wrapping up in Mercersburg, PA at The Mercersburg Mansion House on May 12th.

Frontman Sal Abruscato had this to say, "APHND is super excited for this Northeast tour and performing in Canada for the first time in our history, we look forward to making new friends and fans in the great North."

The band released "When the World Becomes Undone," back in January and Sal had this to say about, "It's our signature combination of seemingly depressing and dark musical tones with unexpectedly pretty melodies.

"There's a hypnotic phenomenon that happens when you take super heavy riffs and add a harmonic sensibility. It allows you to drift off and zone out." See the tour dates below:

5/2: Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

5/3: Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft - The Chance

5/4: Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorne 51

5/5: Jewett, City, CT - New England Stoner & Doom Festival - Altones Music Hall

5/8: Nepean, ON - The Brass Monkey

5/9: Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

5/10: Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

5/11: Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

5/12: Mercersburg, PA - The Mercersburg Mansion House





